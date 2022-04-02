E-Levy: Minority’s walk-out was a tactical move but we should have stayed in Parliament – Ricketts-Hagan

02.04.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan has said the Minority in Parliament should have stayed in the chamber and defend their position against the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Last Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the Minority led by its leader Haruna Iddrisu staged a walkout in Parliament as the Majority MPs voted to pass the controversial levy.

Speaking to TV3 today, Ricketts-Hagan says although the move was tactical, he believes the Minority should have stayed and voted to reject the levy.

“My personal view is that we should have stayed and voted but leadership got information we didn’t have and that information showed that the best option was to walk out and use the Supreme Court ruling. We deployed all strategies and at the eleventh hour the strategy was to walkout before the Speaker put the question,” the Cape Coast South MP said on the Key Points programme.

Ricketts-Hagan further explained, “We wanted to see it through voting, it became a tactical game and we were looking at the numbers, so we were sort of monitoring each other, who is not in and who is being carried in ambulance and the [Majority] were also doing that, to look at how they can get one of us to get out. The very day the voting was to take place was the day they invited one of our MPs to court. They checked our numbers and we checked theirs and so it was a tactical game.

“We asked what was best. If at this stage you realize that they have the numbers, what is the best way out? if we walk out and use the ruling of the court, will it help? The decision by our leadership was that our best option was to walkout.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to the levy into law.

The implementation is scheduled for early May according to the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.