E/R: Policeman found dead with mysterious black substance smeared on his face

A Police officer with the SWAT Unit in Koforidua has been found dead with a mysterious black substance smeared on his face.

Identified as Sergent Emmanuel Asiedu, the officer was found dead at Adjeiwa Lodge in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

According to DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who is Public Affairs Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, neighbours of the deceased reported his unconsciousness at about 10:30pm

“I was on duty when a call came in to report about his death, a team of three went to examine him at his rented premises before we conveyed him to the Eastern Regional Hospital,” he said as reported by 3News.

From the officers deployed to his residence, he was found lying on his bed unresponsive in a supine position wearing a pair of blue black vertically striped jeans.

Further examination revealed a mysterious blackish dried substance was spotted on the face of Sergent Emmanuel Asiedu.

In addition, the officers found that there was dried foam that had come out of his mouth.

Sergent Emmanuel Asiedu, age 44, was officially declared dead by medical officers at the Eastern Regional Central Hospital in Koforidua.

Although not much information is given, sources say the police is not ruling out anything for now and have decided to investigate the death of the SWAT officer to ascertain the actual cause of the death.