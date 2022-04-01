Pharmacy Chamber threatens to sue health facilities over delayed payment of drugs

The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy has threatened legal action against health facilities owing companies that supply them drugs and consumables.

The Chamber laments that arrears owed these pharmaceutical firms are running their businesses.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, Anthony Ameka, said they have also resolved to slap a 1% interest rate on the debt owed.

“Normally we give them 90 days credit, but sometimes it takes months for them to pay. We need to find ways of getting them to pay our money. The decision we took is that henceforth, any company that is owing us will have to pay interest on it.”

“The Council also agreed that we engage the services of a legal firm that will have to write to all institutions for prosecution. Especially those that are owed beyond the stipulated period.”

The Chamber of Pharmacy has over the years expressed concerns over the non-payment of debt owed them.

The Chamber had blamed the high cost of medication in the country on the inability of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to pay them on time.

It had threatened to cut supplies to hospitals over delayed National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) payments.

By Citi Newsroom