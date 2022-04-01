Police officer found dead at his rented apartment in Koforidua

A Police Officer with the SWAT Unit in Koforidua, in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region,Sergent Emmanuel Asiedu has been found liveless at his rented apartment at Adjeiwa Lodge.

The Officer, aged 44, was found dead on Thursday, March 31.

According to the Public Affairs Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the regional information room received information from neighbours of the deceased Officer, about his unconsciousness.

Three Officers were then sent to the deceased’s rented apartment, before he was conveyed to the Eastern Regional Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead officially.

He was laying in a supine position, on his bed, in a pair of jeans and not responsive at the time he was found, the police report indicated.

Also, a blackish dried substance was all over his face with dried foam on his mouth.

Although no traces of violence was found on his body, Police have described it as a case of unnatural death.

Police have however not been able to confirm yet, whether the deceased officer lived alone in his rented premises.

Investigations into the cause of death have since commenced.

