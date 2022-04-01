JHS graduate gets support from journalist at Kumawu Dadiease

In his quest to fulfill his earlier promise to Junior Secondary School students at Kumawu Dadiease in the Sekyere Kumasi District of the Ashanti region, Hon Kofi Adade Assemblyman for the Kumawu-Dadiase Electoral Area who is also a journalist working with the Oyerepa FM in Kumasi has donated a student mattress, trunk, chop box and electric iron to a student, Master Elvis Marfo to enable him continue his education at the Adesadel Senior High at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Kofi Adade's gesture followed the student's performance as the best student at Dadease in the recent BECE examinations.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, the journalist indicated that the donation is in fulfilment of a promise he made that if any BECE candidate from Dadease gets aggregate 6 to 10 he will support the student.

Receiving the items Master Elvis Marfo, the best student thanked Kofi Adade for the kind gesture.

He said as a young boy he aimed at becoming a successful medical officer in the future to serve the country.

He noted that donation will motivate him to study hard in Senior High School.

On his part the father of the student, Mr Marfo expressed his gratitude to the journalist for the offer.

He advised parents to keep a close eye on their children to prevent them from bad attitudes and friends who can destruct them from focusing on their studies.