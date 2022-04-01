ModernGhana logo
01.04.2022 Crime & Punishment

Woman arrested for using hot iron to burn her 7-year-old son’s thumbs

Woman arrested for using hot iron to burn her 7-year-old son’s thumbs
01.04.2022 LISTEN

The police at Yamfo in Tano North District of Ahafo Region have picked up a 32-year-old woman, Stella Owusu, for using a hot iron to burn her seven-year-old son’s thumbs to stop him from sucking them.

After the wicked act, she went further to use a razor blade to inflict harm on the burnt fingers.

The little boy, Joshua Osei, has since been referred to a medical facility for medical attention while the mother, who is also nursing a baby, according to the police will be referred for a psychiatry examination to determine whether she is sound or not.

Sources at the Yamfo Primary 'A' Methodist School where Joshua attends school say due to the burns and incisions on his fingers, little Osei is unable to hold a pencil or any writing material to write though his colleagues have started writing their midterm examinations.

When contacted, DCOP David Eklu, the Ahafo Regional Deputy Police Commander said the woman has been arrested, describing her action as wicked and unfortunate.

“She is being handled by officers at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service (DOVVSU) and we would prefer appropriate charges against her after she is diagnosed by a medical facility for us to determine whether she is sane or not,” DCOP Eklu disclosed.

Little Joshua is said to be the third of five children of Stella Owusu and her husband.

However, neighbours say she is cruel to the children.

---DGN online

