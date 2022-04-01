ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo jets to Bishop T.D. Jakes in US and Boris Johnson in UK

Headlines Akufo-Addo jets to Bishop T.D. Jakes in US and Boris Johnson in UK
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo, left Ghana Thursday, 31st March 2022, for Charlotte, North Carolina, in United States of America, and for London in the United Kingdom.

At the invitation of Bishop T.D. Jakes, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at this years International Leadership Summit, on Friday, 1st April 2022, a statement from the Presidency said.

Since 2011, the International Leadership Summit (ILS), formerly the International Pastors and Leadership Conference, has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders, and influential change agents with invaluable leadership insights.

After the event, the President will travel to London, where he will launch one of his government’s flagship tourism drive projects, dubbed “Destination Ghana”, and hold bilateral discussions with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP, and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 6th April, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana exported food worth $1000 million in 2019 – Agric Minister
01.04.2022 | Headlines
'When the speaker is talking and you are also talking, that is contempt' — Bagbin rebukes MPs
01.04.2022 | Headlines
Nhyiaeso MP vows to go after weed dealers, smokers in Constituency
01.04.2022 | Headlines
We’re not recruiting – Ghana Armed Forces
01.04.2022 | Headlines
10,000km of roads: We don’t have figures to back Akufo-Addo’s claim – Road Contractors
01.04.2022 | Headlines
Massive panic withdrawals hit MoMo after passage of E-Levy — Ken Ashigbey laments
01.04.2022 | Headlines
'If you want burden-sharing then bring what you have looted and let’s talk' – Amaliba to Ofori-Atta
01.04.2022 | Headlines
Management of School Feeding Programme admits owing staff
01.04.2022 | Headlines
Minority demands accountability for GH¢2bn allocated to NHIS
01.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line