01.04.2022 Health

Use eye drops properly – GOA warns

By Nana Ama Mensah, CDA Consult
01.04.2022 LISTEN

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dr. Remi Ninkpe, Optometrist at the Police Hospital has advised persons suffering from any eye condition to properly apply prescribed eye drops to avoid having medical complications from wrongful usage.

Dr Ninkpe who is the National President of the Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) indicated that “failure to learn how to correctly apply your eye drops could have both medical and financial implications”.

He added that it would not only defeat the purpose of having received the eye drops but could also increase the amount of money spent on the purchasing of eye medications.

Dr Ninkpe who was speaking at the fifth series of Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office and the Ghana Optometric Association fortnightly public sensitization initiative “GNA-GOA: My Eye! My Vision! Emphasized that it was dangerous to apply eye drops wrongly.

The fortnight initiative is a collaborative public education advocacy campaign to promote the need for people to access eye care and also to draw attention to vision health.

The GNA-GOA: My Eyes! My Vision! The initiative also seeks to challenge the public and policymakers to focus on vision as a health issue, which forms a critical component of mankind’s wellbeing but is often neglected.

Speaking on the topic: “Proper administration of eye drops,” Dr Ninkpe said eye drops were used to manage or treat a wide variety of conditions, be it glaucoma, eye infections, allergies, and dry eyes, adding that in many cases, eye drops were essential to preserving one’s vision and protecting the eyes.

He noted that when an optometrist gave instructions specific to the medication or eye drops a patient needed, the proper technique for applying those eye drops in most cases was the same, and must therefore be done correctly.

DSP Dr. Ninkpe said the ideal situation was to have another person instill the eye drops into the eyes of the patient, acknowledging however that in practical terms, most people tend to do it by themselves as getting the required assistance was a challenge.

