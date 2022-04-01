Young women must not fear taking up leadership positions – GenCED

Ms Esther Tawiah, the Executive Director, Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED), has urged young women to be focused and be fully challenged in creating a space in the political world.

“Often time people turn to ask questions such as to what can this young woman do when given the power to take up the leadership role which could be assigned to a man and how will the woman deal with the tough decisions which will help in the development of the country,’’ she said.

Madam Tawiah, therefore, urged young women to pick up the challenge and break barriers and set new standards to demonstrate their ability to perform any role in the political and governance sphere.

The GenCED Executive Director stated at the third edition of the West Africa Young Women in Politics Forum in Accra, to sensitize Young Women in Politics on how to enhance their growth within political parties and be politically conscious to contribute to the development of their respective countries.

The initiative is aimed at helping young women develop their capacity and improve their leadership skills.

The two-day forum was on the theme: “Accelerating the growth of young women within Political Parties in West Africa,” and was attended by more than 50 participants, mostly young women from Ghana, Burkina Faso, the Gambia, and Nigeria.

Ms Akosua Manu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority noted that women should push beyond their limitations and do away with stigmatization hence and pay attention to current issues on the ground, and get involved in decision-making with intelligent contributions.

“You need to go beyond your limitations, it speaks volumes of what a woman is capable of doing to help in the development of the country and with such vision, no one can take that from you.

“It would pave way for recommendations made on excellent judgments from friends and even the people on grounds as you make the efforts.

“Young Women in politics should not rest but always be creative, push harder, sacrifice and also volunteer whenever there is an activity going on within the party.

“The challenges are enormous; violence, receiving baskets of insults in the media, threats from oppositions would definitely come your way but that should not stop you from achieving your dream as a leader,” she stressed.

Ms Manu however, called on stakeholders and political parties to find a way in addressing these practices to encourage more women to participate in politics.

Topics such as; “How Young Women effectively engage in political party activities and ascertain their presence, Existing structures in political parties within the sub-region, to explore gaps in political party structures with regards to the political growth of young women among others were discussed at the forum.

The calls for more stakeholder involvement in sensitizing the public especially young women with the passion of engaging in political party activities and how to get to the highest level against all forms of violence against women and perception that young women in politics were for sexual objectification, were heightened.