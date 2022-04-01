Cease issuing roadworthy stickers to rickety vehicles — Crash Analyst to DVLA

Mr. Tonny Dickson Afriford a Road Crash and Injury Prevention Analyst has appealed to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to stop the issuance of roadworthy stickers to rickety vehicles.

He noted physical examination of some vehicles on the road with valid DVLA roadworthy stickers shows that they do not qualify to be used on the road either for passengers or goods transportation.

“It is time individuals’ initiate legal actions against officials of public institution for sleeping on the job to ensure that these officers paid through the taxpayer live up to expectations,” Mr. Afriford gave the caution when he appeared on the Ghana News Agency-Tema and Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Road Safety Campaign platform.

The GNA-Tema and MTTD Road Safety Project seek to actively create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers especially of the tenets of road safety regulations, rules, and laws.

The Road Crash and Injury Prevention Analyst attributed a proportion of road crashes to the condition of the vehicle, “vehicles originally manufactured for carrying goods are transformed to carry passengers, the type of seats fitted in such vehicles are not comfortable for use, yet they are cleared with the roadworthy certificate”.

Mr. Afriford urged the MTTD to remount operation to arrest rickety vehicles on our roads even though they had certified roadworthy stickers.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager cautioned against the use of communication devices such as mobile phones whiles driving or crossing the road.

He expressed concern that most private drivers are guilty of the usage of communication devices while driving to the extent that some even engaged in whatsapp chats while on the roads, “driving demands full attention even in slow traffic flow, we must place value on our lives and that of others and stop engaging in illegal activities on the road”.

Mr. Ameyibor urged drivers to be responsible on the road and protect pedestrians by stopping for them to cross while cautioning pedestrians to only cross the roads at designated places and safe places to avoid endangering themselves and other users of the road.

He appealed to the media to upscale public education on road safety, stressing that, “Road safety is a shared responsibility, we must not leave anyone behind”.