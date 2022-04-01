Ghana exported food worth $1000 million in 2019 – Agric Minister

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie has disclosed that Ghana in 2019 exported food items worth $100 million abroad.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Friday, April 1, 2022, the Minister said contrary to ridiculous claims that the country is not producing enough, Ghana is producing food in large quantities and will soon have more than enough to avoid importation.

“It is true we are producing a lot of food and exporting more to neigbouring countries.

“Over 100 millon worth of food was exported out of Ghana in 2019. We have the data to prove this. We are not just saying it but we have the data to speak to is,” Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie shared.

According to him, the food items exported number up to 19 including plantain, yam, as well as rice.

He said there is an opportunity for the private sector in agri-processing in the value chain of agriculture that needs to be tapped.

“If that opportunity is explored, it will provide money employment for the people of this country. The banks should help the private sector to go into this venture. It will help the country a lot,” Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie stressed.

Ghana according to the Agric Minister produces about a million metric tonnes of rice annually.

Dr. Akoto said that despite the successes of rice farming in the country, two million metric tonnes of rice must be produced before the country can become self-sufficient.

He has, as a result, called on banks in the country to support rice farmers in the country with the capital to produce rice in large quantities.