ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

G/A: Fire guts church building, two other structures at Awoshie

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News G/A: Fire guts church building, two other structures at Awoshie
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A raging fire has destroyed several properties after gutting a church building, and two other structures at Awoshie-Mangoase in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident which happened on Friday, April 1, 2022, destroyed properties in a mechanic shop as well as a chop bar.

According to information gathered, the fire outbreak was first spotted at the mechanic shop.

Despite the efforts to put out the fire, it was too hot and succeeded in spreading to the Remoulding Destiny House Chapel.

Later on, it also spread to a chop bar and completely destroyed its structures.

Fortunately, firefighters who responded to calls from residents managed to douse the fire to stop it from affecting more structures.

The fire officers could not immediately identify what caused the fire. They however advised residents to be careful in their dealings.

The public is advised to be mindful and ensure electrification in homes is done by professionals.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
SDGs Day Out in Ho: 'Mega Gble ame adeke de megbe o!'
01.04.2022 | Social News
'All fiscal, monetary measures taken over the past 2years failed, why rely on economic measures' — UNDP's Mr. Ellimah chides gov't
01.04.2022 | Social News
Nrtoboso: Destroyed properties will be compensated based on investigative report - Duker
01.04.2022 | Social News
MoMo agents association meets over proposed demo against e-levy
01.04.2022 | Social News
Over 200 students of Damongo SHS displaced by rainstorm
01.04.2022 | Social News
Passage of E-levy is like a trophy NPP has won — Jantuah
01.04.2022 | Social News
Never underestimate what your children know about sex - Uncle Ebo Whyte to parents
01.04.2022 | Social News
'We will increase fares by 15% unless fuel prices come down to GHS8' – Transport Unions
01.04.2022 | Social News
Economic Fighters’ League blasts Minority for ‘flip-flopping’ on e-levy
01.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line