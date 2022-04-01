G/A: Fire guts church building, two other structures at Awoshie

A raging fire has destroyed several properties after gutting a church building, and two other structures at Awoshie-Mangoase in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident which happened on Friday, April 1, 2022, destroyed properties in a mechanic shop as well as a chop bar.

According to information gathered, the fire outbreak was first spotted at the mechanic shop.

Despite the efforts to put out the fire, it was too hot and succeeded in spreading to the Remoulding Destiny House Chapel.

Later on, it also spread to a chop bar and completely destroyed its structures.

Fortunately, firefighters who responded to calls from residents managed to douse the fire to stop it from affecting more structures.

The fire officers could not immediately identify what caused the fire. They however advised residents to be careful in their dealings.

The public is advised to be mindful and ensure electrification in homes is done by professionals.