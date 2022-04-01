Ghana Union Of Professional Students open nominations for election of new officers for 2022/2023

01.04.2022 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) has opened nominations for the election of new officers for the 2022/2023 academic calendar.

A release signed by the chairman of the five member committee of the electoral commission, Mr Ernest McCasland Antwi and issued by the secretary of the electoral commission indicated the payment channel, purchasing date, submission of forms and date for the closure of nomination forms.

The nomination according to the release has been open from Wednesday, 30th March to Thursday 7th April, giving the aspirants an adequate time to file and submit their applications.

The communique also outlined that the vetting of aspirants on the 9th of April after the submission of forms followed by the Congress on the 15th to 17th of April at the Methodist University, Dansoman in Accra.

The cost of nomination forms ranges from GHS1,100 to GHS1500. Portfolios open to fill are President, General Secretary, Women's Commissioner, Coordinating Secretary, Press and Information Secretary, Programs and Project Secretary and International Relations Secretary, Financial Secretary and Treasurer.

Prices are based on the portfolio of the aspirant as indicated in the release attached.