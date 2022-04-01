Ntobroso: 'Properties of resident allegedly destroyed by military task force will be compensated' — Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon George Mireku Duker together with member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency and the DCE for Atwima Mponua District yesterday on 31st March paid a courtesy visit to the residents of Ntobroso community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The deputy minister stated that the visit was to gain first-hand information about the incident that occurred a month ago when the anti-galamsey military taskforce set ablaze excavators which accidentally gutted houses.

He said government may compensate the resident who lost his properties after an investigation has been conducted and concluded.

He said government is willing and ready to support any resident who lost his/her property in the incident.

"By the end of April, our brother who lost his property will smile," he stated.

He noted that illegal mining threatens the very survival of the people within the community and made a passionate appeal to the Chiefs and the elders to support government fight the menace.

Mr Mireku disclosed that government will scale up its anti-galamsey operations in the area to rid River Offin of all illegal mining activities.

He urged small scale miners to use more sustainable and responsible ways of mining to protect the environment and water bodies.

The MP for the area, Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah urged the community members to help government fight illegal mining in the area.

"I commended the Lands end Natural Resources sector and the Minister for taking steps to deal with such issues and am very much grateful," he stated.

He mentioned the developmental projects executed so far by government and appealed to the community members to keep faith with President Akufo-Addo.