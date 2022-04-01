Gomoa Soccer for Change donates learning materials to Aboso-Benso D/A 'B' Primary School

Management of Gomoa Soccer for Change, a Foundation based at Gomoa Benso in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region has donated sets of writing materials to Aboso-Benso D /A 'B' Primary School to enhance effective teaching and learning.

The materials made up of exercise books pens, pencils, erasers and others valued at over Ghc8,000 were distributed to over 450 pupils from Kindergarten to Basic Six (6).

Presenting the materials at Gomoa Akropong last Wednesday, the Founder of Gomoa Soccer for Change Foundation, Hon. Ernest Quarm indicated that the donation was part of the Foundation's corporate social responsibility to support institutions in its catchment area.

Hon. Ernest Quarm who is also the Assembly Member for Gomoa Ekrofu-Akropong-Hill City Electoral Area in the Gomoa Central District disclosed that the Foundation has established Juvenile Soccer Club which he noted was participating in the Central Regional Juvenile Soccer League as well as a Second Division Soccer League.

"Gomoa Soccer for Change Foundation does not only hunt for football talents and other sporting activities, but also ensure that other institutions benefits from our services. The Foundation exist to promote Sports, Education and Health.

"This is not the first time we are donating to an institution, the Foundation has supported various Health Facilities in the Gomoa Central District as well and is seriously on community engagement on health and education related issues. Our aim is to raise over 30,000 exercise books to be distributed to Basic Schools in the Gomoa Central District.

"Plans are far advanced for extension of our services to other District in the Central Region, but for now we are focusing on Gomoa Central before extending," he stated.

Hon. Ernest Quarm made a passionate appeal to individuals, philanthropists, corporate organisations interested in youth development, education and health to support the Foundation do more.

"The way forward is to be among the best Organizations in the country in terms of promotion of Sports, Education and Health. Our aims are geared towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Eight.

"Our doors are opened to sponsors both home and aboard to achieve our aims and objectives of partnering with Government in Youth Development especially in Sports. I wish to express my appreciation to Jolene O'Sullivan from New Zealand, the highest donor to Gomoa Soccer for Change Foundation.

"Others include Orleans Kodwo Pobee of Canada, Kweku Essuman of United States of America, Raphael Cobbinah of Germany and Ebenezer Amo also in United States of America for their immense contribution to the Foundation," he stressed.

Assistant Headteacher of the Aboso-Benso D/A 'B' Basic School, Mr. Gilbert Annan Prah who received the materials commended the Foundation for the kind gesture noting that it would enhance effective teaching and learning in the school.

He assured proper keeping of the items to last longer.

Master Solomon Hansen, a beneficiary, lauded management of Gomoa Soccer for Change Foundation for cushioning them in their quest to improve academic standards.

He observed with concern how some parents refused to provide the needed learning materials for the children.

Present were the Parent's Association Chairman of the school, Nana Atta Forson, Mr. Collins Edu Abban, Secretary to the Foundation and Mr. Isaac Abban-Otoo, an opinion leader.