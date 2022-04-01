MoMo agents association meets over proposed demo against e-levy

The leadership of Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has given an indication that it will meet over the weekend, to deliberate on whether to embark on a proposed demonstration against the E-Levy.

Dela Abotsi, the National President of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, said “w e will come out with what we want to do and the next action to be taken.”

Mobile money agents across the country have expressed concern that the electronic levy could potentially wipe them out of business, as many of their clients threaten to revert to the cash system to avoid the tax.

He expects any mass action from the agents to be seismic.

“We are over 400,000 agents across the country, so just imagine, if you are taking just a faction to be on the streets to demonstrate. It is not going to be easy.”

The association has already expressed fears that most of its members may shut down their mobile money businesses following the passage of the levy.

The E-levy, which was passed on Tuesday and is expected to take effect in May 2022, will introduce 1.5 percent taxation on electronic money transfers.

President Akufo-Addo assented to the Bill on Thursday, after it was passed on March 29, 2022.

The levy, which was eventually amended from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent on Tuesday, will be a tax on electronic transactions, which includes mobile-money payments.

The charge will apply to electronic transactions that are over GH¢100 on a daily basis.

