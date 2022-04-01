Over 200 students of Damongo SHS displaced by rainstorm

More than 200 hundred students of the Damongo Senior High School have been displaced after the roofs of their dormitories were ripped off by a heavy rainstorm on the evening of Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The affected students spend several hours trying to salvage their belongings and other personal effects from the rubble.

The incident which happened around 4:38pm saw several items including mattresses, exercise books, textbooks and personal belongings of the students being destroyed.

Senior housemaster of the school, Mr. Habib Dollar who narrated the ordeal to this reporter said the incident saw one student sustaining a minor cut on his back and has since been treated and discharged.

He disclosed that both the boys and girls dormitories had their roofs ripped off with the boys dormitory being the hardest hit.

"The boys dormitory is the most hit structure, both the roof and ceilings all got ripped off destroying books, chop boxes and other personal effects of the students. But on the side of the girls, just two or so roofing sheets git ripped off", he said.

He noted that authorities of the school have brought the situation to normalcy as they continue to assess the incident to determine the extent of the damage.

He urged parents to remain calm saying that the situation is under control.

According to him, unused rooms of a dormitory in the school have been used to house the affected students.

He further revealed that the West Gonja Municipal NADMO Director, Mr. Bavug Adam Ganja and his officers have visited the scenes to assess the degree of damage caused by the heavy downpour.

He told this reporter that both the Municipal and Regional Education Directors together with the MCE for West Gonja, Hon. Musah Karim Kusubari have all visited the place to also get first hand information about the level of damage.