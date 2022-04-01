ModernGhana logo
Nhyiaeso MP vows to go after weed dealers, smokers in Constituency

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti region, Dr. Stephen Amoah has vowed to deal with people dealing and smoking weed in his Constituency.

Speaking at Apraman Catholic School during a visit to make a donation, the MP lamented over how drug abuse has become a major problem in his jurisdiction.

He disclosed that efforts are underway with the security agencies to deal with weed dealers to help curb the ‘school dropout’ problem in the constituency.

“I have carefully visited several marijuana selling and smoking camps in my constituency, I have peaceful interaction with the dealers and the users, they admitted what they are doing is wrong.

“At the moment I have engaged security agencies in Kumasi and I’m declaring war on their illegal activities. Very soon we will go after them to dismantle the camps,” Dr. Stephen Amoah declared.

The Nhyiaeso MP continued, “I’m acquiring a pickup vehicle which will be used for security patrol in the constituency. Any child we found in the weed camps will be arrested. This I believe will check school dropouts in my constituency.”

During his visit to the Apraman Catholic School, Dr. Stephen Amoah donated 20 computers, printers, and one thousand one hundred dual desks to support the school

The donation is part of the MP’s commitment to stocking classrooms with comfortable sitting desks to foster effective teaching and learning for students.

