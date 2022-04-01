S/R: Rainstorm cause havoc at Damongo, renders scores of residents homeless

Some residents in the Damongo municipality of the Savannah Region have been left displaced after being hit by a rainstorm.

The West Gonja Municipal Director for National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Adam Bavug in an interview with Class FM's Zion Abdul-Rauf said more than 20 houses including schools in the Savannah Regional capital were affected by Thursday’s rainstorm.

He said several houses at Attributo, a suburb of Damongo were completely ripped off with some electricity poles carrying cables not spared as a result of the downpour in the Savannah Regional capital.

The roof of the male dormitory of Damongo Senior House school named after the first headmaster of the school, Abu Juam House, was also partly ripped off.

The authorities of the school are, therefore, calling on the government and the general public to come to their aid to help restore the lives of students on campus to normal and to ease academic and boarding school life for the affected students.

The MCE for West Gonja Municipal Assembly, Karim Musah Kusubari together with the Municipal Coordinating Director visited the school to ascertain the extent of the damage.

Speaking in an interview, the MCE assured the staff and students of the Damongo Senior High School that the West Gonja Municipal Assembly will liaise with the Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Savannah Regional Minister, Alhaji Saeed Muhazu Jibril to ensure that the dormitory is renovated as soon as possible for the students.

Source: classfmonline.com