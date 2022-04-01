We’re not recruiting – Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied claims it is embarking on a recruitment exercise.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to draw the attention of the general public that it is not currently engaging in any recruitment and enlistment exercise,” it stated in a Public notice on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

According to the GAF, “Any such exercise would have been advertised in the national dailies when due”.

Public Notice on enlistment and recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/FauEEMlKHN

— Ghana Armed Forces (@GhArmedForces) March 31, 2022

The GAF is the unified armed force of Ghana, consisting of the Army (GA), Navy (GN), and Ghana Air Force.

The armed forces are managed by the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff.

Source: classfmonline.com