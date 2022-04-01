Never underestimate what your children know about sex - Uncle Ebo Whyte to parents

Ghana’s renowned Playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte has advised parents to never underestimate what their children know about sex.

Speaking to GTV on Friday, April 1, 2022, the celebrated Author and Motivational Speaker said it will be a big mistake for any parent to think their children are innocent and clueless about sex.

“We lack openness when it comes to sex. We do not talk about sex due to the lack of orientation.

“Never underestimate what your children know about sex; don't think they are innocent,” Uncle Ebo Whyte advised.

The award-winning Playwright continued, “Like an average Ghanaian, we fumble and gamble through life to learn things from peers.

“The fact that I have a book on sex should tell you that God has a sense of humour; a 'chrifee' boy like me.”

On another topic during his appearance on the GTV Breakfast show, Uncle Ebo Whyte charged the government not to take the Ghanaian people for granted.

He said it is important that promises made are fulfilled.

“Don't take the people for granted. Deliver on your promises,” Uncle Ebo Whyte who is regarded as Ghana’s King of theatre added.