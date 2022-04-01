'If you want burden-sharing then bring what you have looted and let’s talk' – Amaliba to Ofori-Atta

A senior member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has called on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to come forward with what he has gathered in government if he wants to talk about burden-sharing.

In the midst of the economic challenges, government is working around the clock to address all the issues in order to mitigate the hardships of the citizenry.

Briefing the press last week, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta opened up on several measures adopted by the government while urging the Minority in Parliament to consider a pay cut as a way of burden-sharing.

Speaking to TV3 on Friday, Abraham Amaliba has insisted that the Finance Minister should not talk about burden-sharing when he has benefited millions from the government alone.

“Once again, they are going to roll out a bond. Ken Ofori-Atta will get 1 percent, as usual, using his Databank transaction adviser. We are coming out with details of all the borrowings and what has gone to him,” Mr. Amaliba shared.

He said if Ken Ofori-Atta wants to talk about burden-sharing then what he needs to do “is to bring all the loot onto the table, then we share to each other...That’s when we will now burden-share."

He further lamented the government's insistence to go ahead with the Electronic Transaction Levy.

According to him, the levy is a move by government to steal from poor Ghanaians.