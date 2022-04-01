ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mechanic shop, church, chop bar razed by fire at Awoshie Mangoase

General News Mechanic shop, church, chop bar razed by fire at Awoshie Mangoase
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Fire has razed a mechanic shop at Awoshie Mangoase in Accra.

The fire, which caught the community’s attention around 5:15am on Friday, spread to a nearby church and a chop bar behind the mechanic shop. The chop bar was also burnt to the ground.

The fire service got to the scene about 45 minutes after distress calls were made.

412022103604-vaqdthfssn-412022101231-fire-outbreak-at-barnyard-awoshie-mangoase-station0

412022103605-8eu2xkjwvr-412022101231-whatsapp-image-2022-04-01-at-70214-am

Bishop Edward Tetteh, the head pastor of Remoulding Destiny House Chapel, the affected church, said people around started trying to fight the fire on their own with water while waiting for personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service.

It took the firemen about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The owners of the mechanic shop were not around at the time of the fire.

An eyewitness, Prince Welbeck, told Citi News that the fire service personnel delayed because they thought it was an April fools’ prank.

— Citi Newsroom

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Sanitation Ministry introduces bio-digester installation manual to stakeholders
31.03.2022 | General News
'Let’s be proud of our cultural heritage'—David Dontoh to Ghanaians
31.03.2022 | General News
ECOWAS raises awareness of linkages between Trade and Environmental issues
31.03.2022 | General News
West African Health Organization congratulates Nigeria’s NAFDAC on elevation to WHO Maturity Level 3
31.03.2022 | General News
GIJ to organize public lecture on government's E-levy public engagements
31.03.2022 | General News
Sunyani West Municipal Assembly holds staff durbar
31.03.2022 | General News
Government secures funding for 78km railway from Manso to Huni Valley
31.03.2022 | General News
Sanitation Ministry launches bio-digester construction and installation manual
30.03.2022 | General News
AFYWL Fellowship Programme second cohort induction workshop kicks off
30.03.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line