Mechanic shop, church, chop bar razed by fire at Awoshie Mangoase

Fire has razed a mechanic shop at Awoshie Mangoase in Accra.

The fire, which caught the community’s attention around 5:15am on Friday, spread to a nearby church and a chop bar behind the mechanic shop. The chop bar was also burnt to the ground.

The fire service got to the scene about 45 minutes after distress calls were made.

Bishop Edward Tetteh, the head pastor of Remoulding Destiny House Chapel, the affected church, said people around started trying to fight the fire on their own with water while waiting for personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service.

It took the firemen about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The owners of the mechanic shop were not around at the time of the fire.

An eyewitness, Prince Welbeck, told Citi News that the fire service personnel delayed because they thought it was an April fools’ prank.

— Citi Newsroom