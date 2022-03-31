'I saw how ‘gravely ill’ Ahanta West MP was wheeled into parliament' – Speaker Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has waded into the controversy surrounding how the bedridden Ahanta West MP arrived in Parliament.

He said he saw him arrive in an ambulance.

“I saw how Ahanta West MP and Chieftaincy minister Ebenezer Kojo-Kum was brought to parliament in an ambulance,” the Speaker said in the House on Thursday.

The MP who has been reported sick for sometime was dragged to Parliament. The Ahanta West MP who doubles as Chieftaincy Minister is reported to have arrived in Parliament on Tuesday in an ambulance to add to the numbers of the Majority MPs in the house to approve the levy.

Even though some NDC MPs claim he wasn't found in the ambulance nor was he in the chamber, there were reports that the sick MP was receiving treatment at the Parliament clinic.

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of being heartless over the decision to drag Ahanta West MP Ebenezer Kojo-Kum to Parliament just to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Samuel Okudzeto has lamented over what he says was a display of heartless political tactics by the ruling NPP.

“If anyone doubted the stubborn insensitivity of this government, just look at the extent they went in violating the dignity of their own extremely sick colleague MP by dragging him to the precincts of Parliament in an ambulance.

“That is not superior political tactic, it is heartless politics without regard for human life. Politics must not be this ugly and barbaric,” parts of a post on the Facebook page of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reads.

According to him, the trust in Ghanaian politicians is now at an all-time low mainly due to gross deception and failed promises by the ruling New Patriotic Party government.