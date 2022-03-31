Court jails two robbers 30 years each

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two to a total of 30 years imprisonment each in hard labour, however, one was sentenced in absentia for robbery.

Abdul Rashid Issah, unemployed,21 and Abubakari Iddrisu, mason, 27, both denied conspiring to rob Nicholas Aglobi of his cellular phones, power bank and GH¢30.00.

However, they were found culpable after trial and a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Iddrisu, who was not in court when the sentence was passed.

Police Chief Inspector William Kwabena Boateng told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that, Aglobi, the complainant is a taxi driver, staying at Sakaman, a suburb of Dansoman.

He said Issah and Iddrisu lives at Tunga and Zammrama Line respectively and on April 25, 2019, at about 02:30 hours, the complainant was driving his Daewoo Matiz taxi cab with registration number GC 1255-13, but on reaching Dansoman Exhibition Roundabout, Issah and Iddrisu stopped him and asked that they should be sent to Tunga of which the complainant obliged.

Prosecution said, on reaching the area, Iddrisu, who was sitting at the back seat suddenly pulled a knife from his trousers, pointed same at the complainant and threatened him to hand over all his money and phones or risk being stabbed to death.

Chief Inspector Boateng said Issah, who was sitting at the front seat quickly took complainant's Samsung Galaxy 'S' Mobile phone valued GH¢200.00, Vodafone mobile phone valued GH¢100.00, a Power Bank valued GH¢50.00 and GHC30.00, totaling GH¢ 380.00.

According to the prosecution the robbers also took the car's ignition key from the complainant and threw same away into the darkness, which the complainant later found after a search of which he met one Salif Awudu, a witness in this case, whom he narrated the issue to and gave the convicts description to him.

He said a few minutes later, the complainant identified Issah who was passing by the area to his house which led to his arrest by the complainant and the witness.

Mr Boateng said the two upon a search on the suspect found complainant's Samsung Galaxy 'S' mobile phone on him for which he was sent to the Police station where he was re-arrested.

Chief Inspector Boateng said when a search was conducted on him, GHC8.00 was found on him being part of the money they had robbed the complainant of.

Prosecution said Issah admitted the offence and mentioned Iddrisu as his accomplice and subsequently led Police to arrest him in the house.

Mr Boateng said the complainant's Vodafone phone, Power Bank and cash the sum of GHC20.00 were retrieved from Iddrisu.

Chief Inspector Boateng said after investigations, the two were arraigned.

