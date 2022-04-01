Ketu South MCE pledges full supports for Volta Region Beach Soccer League

Mr Maxwell Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South Municipality in the Volta region has said the municipality is poised to give it full support to the regional Beach Soccer League which is scheduled to commence this year.

According to him, beach soccer is one of the best sporting games in the country which bring people together.

"This is a great initiative that am much grateful about, and am ready and in full support for you anytime my participation is needed for the success of Beach Soccer in the Ketu South Municipality and along the coast," he added.

He said this on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Aflao during which the Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA) and Volta Regional Beach Soccer (VRBS) Committees paid him a courtesy call at his residency in Aflao.

The delegation was led by Mr Daniel Agbogah, the VRFA chairman, Promise Ahiagba, the VRFA secretary, Mr Dzidodo Reuben Adzahoe, the Volta region Beach Soccer Committee chairman and Mr Barson Foli, Ketu south FA chairman who doubled as regional beach soccer committee member.

Mr Ahiagba in a speech stated that the objective of the meeting was to engage and officially inform all the MCEs along the coast about the maiden Beach Soccer League which will kick start soon in the region.

He urged Mr Lugudor to spearhead the maiden edition of the Beach Soccer league which is planned to start from Ketu South Municipal capital, Aflao.

He stated, "in Ghana when you talk of beach soccer, the Volta region is the hub".

The RFA chairman also mentioned that the development and progress of beach soccer in the coastal area can only be achieved if leaders and stakeholders support it.

The RFA team used the opportunity to visit Arenas South Beach Resort and Pledge Beach where the upcoming league will be played as part of the preparations for the commencement of the game.

They said a group of inspectors will inspect and approve appropriate venues for the upcoming maiden Beach soccer league.

They are optimistic this year's league will be one of the best as they are partnering with big stakeholders in the sport.

They disclosed that the team will be meeting Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive of Anloga District who are also along the coast.