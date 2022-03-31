The Ladies’ Diary donates sanitary pads to students of University Practice JHS, Winneba-North Campus

Although menstruation is a normal physiological process that begins in girls during adolescence, it has the potential to negatively impact the self-esteem and education of girls. The onset of menstruation means a new phase and new vulnerabilities in the lives of adolescents. Yet, many adolescent girls face stigma, harassment and social exclusion during menstruation.

According to UNICEF, Gender inequality, discriminatory social norms, cultural taboos, poverty and lack of basic services like toilets and sanitary products can all cause menstrual health and hygiene needs to go unmet. This has far-reaching consequences for millions of adolescent girls. It restricts their mobility and personal choices. It affects attendance in school and participation in community life. And it compromises their safety, causing additional stress and anxiety.

It is based on this that The Ladies’ Diary, a non-governmental organization dedicated to issues of the girl-child and womanhood launched its first project dubbed “Kye Me Pad Initiative.”

The initiative is designed to support the girl-child with sanitary pads and health education in relation to menstruation. The project is supposed to serve as a platform to visit young adolescent girls in various educational institutions, provide them with education on menstruation and its corresponding health issues as well as tips on learning and personality development.

The maiden edition of TLD’s “Kye Me Pad Initiative" was carried out at University Practice JHS, Winneba-North Campus. About two hundred and fifty girls were reached and taken through series of topics on menstruation, personal hygiene and its related issues.

Speakers at the forum demonstrated to the girls how to use the pad and keep a healthy lifestyle during the period of menstruation. TLD used the opportunity to make a donation to the school with boxes of pads to be distributed to the young girls.

Source: The Ladies’ Diary