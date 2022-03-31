ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Amasaman MP donates 1,000 desks to two SHSs

By Reporter
Education Amasaman MP donates 1,000 desks to two SHSs
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Amasaman constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa has donated a total of one thousand sets of desks to Senior High Schools within the Amasaman Constituency.

The beneficiary schools are Akramaman Senior High School (E-Block) and Adjen-Kotoku Senior High School, with each receiving 500 pieces of mono desks and furniture for teachers.

At a brief ceremony to officially hand over the desks to school authorities on Monday, March 28, 2022, Hon. Afrifa-Mensa appealed to both management and students to put the furniture into good use as he strives to secure more support for them.

The MP said the move is part of several interventions to help improve education in the constituency.

This comes after he donated 100 desks, sewing machines, freezers, oven among others to the Home Economics Department of Akramaman Senior High School last year.

Hon. Afrifa was accompanied by the Municipal Director of Education, Rev. Peter Atta Bilson.

More Education
ModernGhana Links
TVET is not for the unintelligent, weak
31.03.2022 | Education
Be calm, all qualified BECE students will be placed – Free SHS Coordinator
31.03.2022 | Education
Many schools in Ghana are not accessible to disabled children
31.03.2022 | Education
Reopening date for first year SHS students still April 4 – GES
31.03.2022 | Education
Five STEM universities to be constructed in five new regions -— Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Education
A/R: Creative Arts Senior High School 70% complete — Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Education
SONA22: Three technical colleges to be upgraded to tertiary status – Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Education
Gov’t securing funding for construction of 5 STEM universities — Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Education
'Be who you are while in school, don't copy someone's lifestyle' — Dela Michel advises GIJ fresh students
30.03.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line