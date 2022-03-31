Amasaman MP donates 1,000 desks to two SHSs

The Member of Parliament for Amasaman constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa has donated a total of one thousand sets of desks to Senior High Schools within the Amasaman Constituency.

The beneficiary schools are Akramaman Senior High School (E-Block) and Adjen-Kotoku Senior High School, with each receiving 500 pieces of mono desks and furniture for teachers.

At a brief ceremony to officially hand over the desks to school authorities on Monday, March 28, 2022, Hon. Afrifa-Mensa appealed to both management and students to put the furniture into good use as he strives to secure more support for them.

The MP said the move is part of several interventions to help improve education in the constituency.

This comes after he donated 100 desks, sewing machines, freezers, oven among others to the Home Economics Department of Akramaman Senior High School last year.

Hon. Afrifa was accompanied by the Municipal Director of Education, Rev. Peter Atta Bilson.