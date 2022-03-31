ModernGhana logo
ECOWAS raises awareness of linkages between Trade and Environmental issues

The ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with the World Trade Organization (WTO), organized a virtual Awareness Workshop on Trade and Environment Linkages on 16th and 17th March, 2022.

The impact of climate change such as warmer temperatures, extended periods of drought, heavy rains and floods, rising sea level, land erosion, and desertification, have been increasingly observed in the region. If no action is taken, these impacts would progressively worsen as climate change intensifies over time.

Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, the Acting Director for Trade at the ECOWAS Commission, on behalf of Mr Tei KONZI, Commissioner for Trade, Customs and Free Movement, and Mr. Sékou SANGARÉ, Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, in his remarks, stated that the organisation of the workshop was within framework of a longstanding cooperation with the WTO, aimed at strengthening the capacity of national stakeholders on trade policy and trade related matters.

He stressed the need to ensure that environmental issues are taking into consideration when formulating trade policy and negotiating trade agreements in order to promote environmental issues along with the liberalization and expansion of trade.

Mr. Aik Hoe Lim, Director of the Trade and Environment Division at the WTO Secretariat, stated that trade is an important part of the solution in addressing climate change issues. He added that the workshop will provide information on several tools and programmes, such as Aid for Trade, that could also be used to build climate resilient structures and develop a climate proof supply chain in the region. He also encouraged ECOWAS Member States to further take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Committee on Trade and Environment of WTO and its various initiatives.

The workshop provided national Experts with an overview of ongoing regional efforts to tackle climate change, including the Regional ECOWAS Climate Strategy, the current situation on climate change and other key initiatives. The WTO presented toolkits used for environmental related entries in trade policy reviews and guide on how to utilise this tool.

ECOWAS: https://ecowas.int

Source: ECOWAS (CEDEAO)

