Women sacrifice a lot to climb the success ladder – SIC Area Manager

Women who want to climb up and be successful have to make a lot of sacrifices, Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, the Area Manager for Tema Region of SIC Insurance Company has revealed.

She stated that most women who are married with kids find it difficult to leave their family and further their education but now that narrative is changing.

Mrs. Tufuor supported by Mrs Sedem Darko, SIC Head of Motor Claims stated at the eleventh monthly stakeholder engagement seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

The eleventh stakeholder engagement was also used to climax the GNA Tema Regional Office’s month-long activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration and also mark the first anniversary of the stakeholder engagement.

Speaking on the topic: “Prospects of women in the insurance industry: Women’s contribution to the SIC Mission,” Mrs Tufuor noted that “women are born with some natural traits such as good listening skills, ability to form relationships which is a core skill in the insurance companies”.

Answering a question on why women form about 60 per cent of the workforce of SIC Insurance but occupy 35 per cent of leadership positions, she explained that women were initially relaxed and not developing themselves enough to handle managing and top positions.

She added that women over the years have proven to be great managers when such positions come, women are able to handle leadership positions as they are multifaceted and multi-tasked, “women are born with managerial skills but sometimes societal barriers hinder their growth”.

Mrs. Tufuor said as a changing paradigm most women in SIC Insurance have upgraded their skills, taken the opportunity to study, as they realized that it was only a few women who had passed through the company successfully so they took it upon themselves to go to acquire knowledge.

She emphasized that it was not true that when a woman climbs up on the ladder, her home is either broken or she is not married because women are able to multi-task than men.

She said that all women needed was support from each other, encouragement, and assisting others who are upcoming and mentoring them in order for them not to go through the same challenges.

She said if women who have gone through the process start to assist the younger ones, in the next five years they would have women occupying positions they want.

Mrs. Sika Ramatu Lawson, a Project Electrical Engineer at the Department of Electrical Engineer at Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) who spoke on “Prospects of women in the oil refinery sector: Women’s contribution to the success story of the Tema Oil Refinery,” said the refinery which was a purely engineering-oriented field of work, was predominantly male-dominated as fewer women study and work in that area.

She said that the female population ratio at TOR in the past compared to now was very encouraging explaining that at a point there was only one female engineer amongst the host of men.

“It is worthy of mention that at the moment in TOR we have several gallant ladies who apply modern technology in various positions as instrument/electrical technicians and engineers, process technicians and engineers, chemists.

“Laboratory technicians as was as administrators, finance, procurement, insurance professionals, lawyers, and health personnel, all playing sensitive roles in the process delivery,” Mrs Lawson stated.

Mrs. Lawson was accompanied by Miss Matilda Adane Okrah, Maintenance Planner at TOR, and Ms Phillipa Joy Essien, TOR’s Learning and Development Officer.