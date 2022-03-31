Minority caucus congratulates Black Stars on World Cup qualification

31.03.2022 LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament has congratulated the national senior football team, Black Stars on their qualification to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

The Black Stars held their Nigerian opponents to a 1-1 game in Abuja on Tuesday to grab one of Africa's five slots in the biggest football competition to be held in November this year in Qatar.

Ranking member on the Youth, Sports and Tourism Committee in Parliament, Mr Kobena Woyome, on behalf of his caucus congratulated the management, technical team and the playing body of the Black Stars for successfully qualifying for the World Cup.

In a Facebook post, the Ranking Member, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for the South Tongu Constituency said, “I write on behalf of the Minority NDC caucus in Parliament to congratulate the management, technical and the players of the Ghana Black Stars who successfully defeated the Nigerian Super Eagles to qualify for the FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar later this year.

“The ability to rise after the happenings in Cameroon- the AFCON 2021, from a position where many had written the team off, and to the extent that a decision to proceed to play Nigeria for a place in Qatar was seen as a mere formality, however, the performance at both home and in faraway Nigeria indicated a people with a resolve to get a change in the narrative for the better, and it was done with admiration, sweet victory.

“With Unity, Discipline and Dedication on the part of the playing and management body, the sky's the limit.”

Mr Woyome urged Ghanaians to remove politics from sports saying, “We should remove politics from sports in order to continue getting the support of all, for ultimate results for victory. Congratulations!”

GNA