'NDC shall abolish regressive, obnoxious E-levy immediately we assume power in 2025' – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will abolish E-Levy after it wrestles power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

He describes the levy as regressive and obnoxious.

The controversial E-Levy was on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 approved by the Majority in a one-sided house after the Minority staged a walkout.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that the Minority will continue to fight the E-Levy on behalf of the Ghanaian people.

He said in the event the NPP government goes ahead to implement the levy, the NDC shall abolish it when it comes to power in 2025.

“To us, the war against the E-Levy isn’t over and we are not about to give up. Indeed, we are only warming up. This is the battle of our lives,” part of the statement on Facebook reads.

The North Tongu MP’s post adds, “At least, it’s important to bear in mind that it is not NDC politicians who conceived of the E-Levy, neither are we the ones forcing it down the throats of the suffering masses despite overwhelming public agitation.

“The NDC has also made clear that in the unlikely event of an eventual passage of the E-Levy, we shall abolish the regressive and obnoxious tax immediately we assume power in 2025.”

Meanwhile, information gathered this evening indicates that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to the Electronic Transaction Levy Bill into law.

Read the full Facebook post of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa below:

For 5 good months, we have stood by the Ghanaian people in fiercely resisting the E-Levy and standing up to a government desperately determined to do everything by hook or crook to impose the most unpopular tax policy of the Fourth Republic.

It takes grit, strategy and integrity to sustain a hung parliament resistance of this kind for this long.

If anyone doubted the stubborn insensitivity of this government, just look at the extent they went in violating the dignity of their own extremely sick colleague MP by dragging him to the precincts of Parliament in an ambulance. That is not superior political tactic, it is heartless politics without regard for human life. Politics must not be this ugly and barbaric.

Let’s not forget that but for the resistance of NDC MPs since November last year, Ghanaians would have been paying the E-Levy as far back as January 2022.

To us, the war against the E-Levy isn’t over and we are not about to give up. Indeed, we are only warming up. This is the battle of our lives.

Many didn’t give us credit to mount such a formidable and long-drawn campaign against oppressor’s rule.

One day, we shall tell the full story about the machinations we have endured and overcome in this epic war to defeat E-Levy.

We have not come this far to be induced or play mind games with the people who sent us to Parliament or the larger Ghanaian populace who are depending on us for collective salvation from a government that has gained notoriety for imposing excruciating economic hardships.

Let those who think they can break our resolve by peddling blatant falsehoods and dabbling in devious character assassination revise their strategy.

It is obvious trust in Ghanaian politicians is at an all-time low mainly due to gross deception and failed promises but that should not make us paint all politicians with the same brush. At least, it’s important to bear in mind that it is not NDC politicians who conceived of the E-Levy, neither are we the ones forcing it down the throats of the suffering masses despite overwhelming public agitation.

The NDC has also made clear that in the unlikely event of an eventual passage of the E-Levy, we shall abolish the regressive and obnoxious tax immediately we assume power in 2025.

May our clear conscience, purity of heart and unflinching resolve not to betray the Ghanaian people vindicate us in the final analysis.