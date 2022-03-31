'Majority displayed heartless political tactic by dragging sick Ahanta West MP to Parliament' – Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of being heartless over the decision to drag Ahanta West MP Ebenezer Kojo-Kum to Parliament just to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The bedridden Ahanta West MP who doubles as Chieftaincy Minister is reported to have arrived in Parliament last Tuesday in an ambulance to add to the numbers of the Majority in the house to approve the levy.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Samuel Okudzeto has lamented over what he says was a display of heartless political tactics by the ruling NPP.

“If anyone doubted the stubborn insensitivity of this government, just look at the extent they went in violating the dignity of their own extremely sick colleague MP by dragging him to the precincts of Parliament in an ambulance.

“That is not superior political tactic, it is heartless politics without regard for human life. Politics must not be this ugly and barbaric,” parts of a post on the Facebook page of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reads.

According to him, the trust in Ghanaian politicians is now at an all-time low mainly due to gross deception and failed promises by the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

Read the full statement from Okudzeto Ablakwa in the attachment below: