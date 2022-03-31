SoNA22: Akufo-Addo’s silence on Bulgaria embassy demolition regrettable; gov’t must get serious — NDC

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicated that it is regrettable President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could not address the demolition of the Bulgaria Embassy by a private estate developer in his State of the Nation Address.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, March 31, 2022, the MP said the President missed a fine window during his State of the Nation Address to set things right when he stormed Parliament.

According to him, it is about time the Akufo-Addo government exhibited more seriousness and a sense of urgency in such grave matters.

He noted that it has been 14 days and there has been no formal communication to Ghanaians and the international community on the status of investigations.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa adds that he is baffled how Dr. Yaw Adu Ampomah remains at post at the National Development Planning Commission.

Read the full post by the North Tongu MP below:

It is regrettable that President Akufo-Addo missed an opportunity during his Message on the State of the Nation to assure the diplomatic community who were well represented in Parliament yesterday that recent violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961; characterized by the condemnable demolishing of Nigerian High Commission properties and the Bulgarian Embassy will not recur under his watch.

Let me remind government that the Sole Inquirer on the Bulgarian Embassy demolishing investigations, Justice Retired Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta was given 7 days from the 18th of March, 2022 to conclude his work and report to the Lands Minister. It’s been 14 days since and there has been no formal communication to the Ghanaian people and the international community on the status of investigations.

Meanwhile, demolishing man Dr. Yaw Adu Ampomah remains at post at the NDPC.

The Akufo-Addo Administration must exhibit more seriousness and a sense of urgency in such grave matters.