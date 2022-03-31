Kejetia Contractor organizes free health screening for Racecourse traders

More than 200 traders at Kumasi Racecourse have benefitted from a free health screening exercise, organised by the Contracta Construction Company Limited.

The company which is in charge of the construction of the second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment project held the screening on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Kumasi Racecourse Market.

The exercise, according to the Community Laison Officer of the firm, Mr Emmanuel Danso, formed part of it's corporate social responsibilities.

The screening was undertaken by health officials from the same company (Contracta construction limited) in Kumasi.

Beneficiaries, including yam sellers, meat sellers, second hand cloth sellers, vegetable sellers, among others were screened for eye defects, hepatitis B, hypertension, diabetes and others.

Traders who were diagnosed with health problems received medications and were advised to visit health facilities for immediate treatment of the ailments.

Mr Emmanuel Danso in an interview with this reporter said, their outfit found it necessary to ensure their clients were in good health.

He said “this screening is not limited to only racecourse Traders but extends to other markets like Bantama and Abinkyi Market. We are happy to make an impact in the lives of everybody, not just ourselves.”

He advised the beneficiaries to be health conscious by going for regular checkups because “health is wealth.”

Mr Micheal Amponsah, public relations officer for Central Market, Racecourse traders expressed gratitude to Contracta Construction Limited for the gesture and called on other institutions to emulate the laudable move.

He said the company which had helped them find a place for their daily bread, had proven that it did not only care about making profit, but also sought the well-being of customers.