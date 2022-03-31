ModernGhana logo
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old's diagnosis was confirmed by the club on Wednesday, and he will now miss Los Blancos' LaLiga clash at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Ancelotti could also be absent from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, with former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next week.

The Italian coach's son and assistant, Davide, is expected to take charge of the team in his father's absence.

A statement on the club's website simply read: "Real Madrid confirms that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for COVID-19."

Madrid will be looking to bounce back at the weekend having been humbled 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu by rivals Barcelona in their last outing before the international break.

Despite that setback, they remain clear at the top of La Liga, nine points ahead of second-placed Sevilla.

GNA

