Government secures funding for 78km railway from Manso to Huni Valley

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Government has secured funding for the construction of a 78km railway from Manso to Huni Valley as part of the Western Railway Development Project.

He said, “the project would also include the conversion of the dual gauge tracks between Takoradi and Kojokrom from narrow gauge to standard gauge.”

The President said this when he delivered the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on the floor of Parliament, on Wednesday, March 30.

He said the construction of the 22km section of the Western Railway Line, on a new standard gauge, from Kojokrom to Manso, which commenced in 2018, would be completed before the end of this year.

Government's attention this year is towards securing additional resources to complete the development of the Western Line from Awaso to link up with the bauxite deposits at Nyinahin.

This, the President, said would facilitate the development of the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation project.

In view of that, the President said Parliament had approved “a Commercial Contract and a Facility Agreement of some €439,000,000 to finance the development of another section of the Western Line from Eduadin to Obuasi, covering 51 kilometres.”

Speaking on the country's road network, President Akufo-Addo said the government had registered the greatest infrastructure achievement in the road sector

“Some 10,875 kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five years,” he said.

The President said he was honoured to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of the country.

“In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana,” the President added.

GNA

