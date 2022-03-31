ModernGhana logo
Obuasi East: Jeff Kwadwo Agyei elected for another term as Presiding Member

By Manu Felicia
Mr. Jeff Kwadwo Agyei Oware, the Assemblymember for the Akaporiso Electoral Area has been re-elected as the Presiding Member of the Obuasi East District for the third time.

He went unopposed and managed to polled 26 out of the 27 Yes or No votes cast on the day. This represented 86.6% of total votes cast in an election supervised by the District electoral officer Joseph Gyamfi Owusu.

Speaking with the media after his overwhelming endorsement, Hon Agyei thanked the Assembly members for their trust and confidence reposed in him for the third consecutive time.

He pledged his commitment to providing inclusive leadership and bringing all stakeholders on board to execute the development agenda of the Assembly as he has always done. He again promised to lead the process to ensure the equitable distribution of projects to all the electoral areas in the district.

Hon. Agyei further appealed to the members to unite and do their best to uplift the image of the Assembly by working hard.

Hon. FaustinaAmissah, the District Chief Executive praised the Presiding Member for his humility, positive response to duty and teamwork, the attributes which she opined culminated in his re-election.

She commended the Assembly members for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the elections.

She called on the Assembly members and other stakeholders in the district to put their shoulders on the wheel as the Assembly rolls out various policies, programmes and projects which will transform the lives of the people in the district.

Hon. Jeff Kwadwo Adjei Oware is the First Vice Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Obuasi East Constituency, now Acting as the Chairman for the party in the Obuasi East Constituency

Hon. Jeff Adjei is a businessman and hails from Assin Akonfudi in the Assin North District of the Central Region of Ghana.

He was first elected as Presiding Member in August 2018.

