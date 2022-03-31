ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

SONA not appropriate platform to give details; seek clarification from sector ministers — Economist

Social News SONA not appropriate platform to give details; seek clarification from sector ministers — Economist
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Economist, Dr Prince Adjei, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could not have used the State of the Nation Address to address every issue going on in the country.

He has urged the public to seek answers and clarifications on issues from the sector ministers.

“The state of the nation might not be the appropriate forum to give the details of what the government said but rather seek clarity from the sector ministers,” Dr Adjei said on the Sunrise show on 3fm with Alfred Ocansey on Thursday March 31.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Justice Abdulai who challenged Deputy Speakers’ voting rights still considering review option
31.03.2022 | Social News
School Feeding staff demand removal of caretaker minister, Chief Director over unpaid salaries
31.03.2022 | Social News
‘Their job is done, we will decide on their future’ – GFA on Otto Addo, technical team members
31.03.2022 | Social News
Fisherfolk protests intended extension of closed season
31.03.2022 | Social News
[Video] Lack of unity caused Super Eagles’ loss to Ghana – Nigerians in Ghana
31.03.2022 | Social News
Residents of Elubo express mixed feelings over re-opening of borders
30.03.2022 | Social News
Ghana to begin production of vaccines in January 2024 — Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Social News
Court sets May 16 to give judgement on sacked KATH accountant’s case
30.03.2022 | Social News
279 communities connected to national electricity grid — Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line