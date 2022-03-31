SONA not appropriate platform to give details; seek clarification from sector ministers — Economist

Economist, Dr Prince Adjei, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could not have used the State of the Nation Address to address every issue going on in the country.

He has urged the public to seek answers and clarifications on issues from the sector ministers.

“The state of the nation might not be the appropriate forum to give the details of what the government said but rather seek clarity from the sector ministers,” Dr Adjei said on the Sunrise show on 3fm with Alfred Ocansey on Thursday March 31.