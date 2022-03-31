Justice Abdulai who challenged Deputy Speakers’ voting rights still considering review option

31.03.2022 LISTEN

The lawyer who went to Supreme Court for interpretation of the voting rights of presiding Deputy Speakers of Parliament is still undecided on whether he will go for a review of his case or not.

After the judgment affirming the right of Deputy Speakers of Parliament to vote, the lawyer, Justice Abdulai, has said he will take a final decision on whether to file the review motion by the deadline of April 8, 2022, or not.

“I am preparing my draft. The motion is ready. There are other matters that are still being worked on, so I have up to the 8th of April.

“I’m sure I will take that final bold decision on the 8th of April whether to go ahead or just leave matters to lie as they are at the moment,” the Lawyer said.

He was contesting the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu's decision to count himself for a vote on the 2022 budget.

Commenting on the latest suit emanating from Parliament over the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy without the minority side, Mr. Abdulai said it is an opportunity for the Supreme Court to answer questions pertaining to his suit.

The Minority is arguing that Parliament did not have the right numbers to form a quorum for the passage of the E-levy Bill into law.

This is after Minority MPs walked out during the consideration of the Bill.

Mr. Abdulai is still unclear on what it means to be present in Parliament and whether one must be in the Chamber or may have just signed in as being present.

“I am hoping that the reliefs being sought [by the Minority] may bring out some of these issues so that we can determine to its finality what amounts to being present and what amounts to being absent at the House of Parliament.”

—citinewsroom