ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.03.2022 Social News

Justice Abdulai who challenged Deputy Speakers’ voting rights still considering review option

Justice Abdulai who challenged Deputy Speakers’ voting rights still considering review option
31.03.2022 LISTEN

The lawyer who went to Supreme Court for interpretation of the voting rights of presiding Deputy Speakers of Parliament is still undecided on whether he will go for a review of his case or not.

After the judgment affirming the right of Deputy Speakers of Parliament to vote, the lawyer, Justice Abdulai, has said he will take a final decision on whether to file the review motion by the deadline of April 8, 2022, or not.

“I am preparing my draft. The motion is ready. There are other matters that are still being worked on, so I have up to the 8th of April.

“I’m sure I will take that final bold decision on the 8th of April whether to go ahead or just leave matters to lie as they are at the moment,” the Lawyer said.

He was contesting the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu's decision to count himself for a vote on the 2022 budget.

Commenting on the latest suit emanating from Parliament over the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy without the minority side, Mr. Abdulai said it is an opportunity for the Supreme Court to answer questions pertaining to his suit.

The Minority is arguing that Parliament did not have the right numbers to form a quorum for the passage of the E-levy Bill into law.

This is after Minority MPs walked out during the consideration of the Bill.

Mr. Abdulai is still unclear on what it means to be present in Parliament and whether one must be in the Chamber or may have just signed in as being present.

“I am hoping that the reliefs being sought [by the Minority] may bring out some of these issues so that we can determine to its finality what amounts to being present and what amounts to being absent at the House of Parliament.”

—citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
SONA not appropriate platform to give details; seek clarification from sector ministers — Economist
31.03.2022 | Social News
School Feeding staff demand removal of caretaker minister, Chief Director over unpaid salaries
31.03.2022 | Social News
‘Their job is done, we will decide on their future’ – GFA on Otto Addo, technical team members
31.03.2022 | Social News
Fisherfolk protests intended extension of closed season
31.03.2022 | Social News
[Video] Lack of unity caused Super Eagles’ loss to Ghana – Nigerians in Ghana
31.03.2022 | Social News
Residents of Elubo express mixed feelings over re-opening of borders
30.03.2022 | Social News
Ghana to begin production of vaccines in January 2024 — Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Social News
Court sets May 16 to give judgement on sacked KATH accountant’s case
30.03.2022 | Social News
279 communities connected to national electricity grid — Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line