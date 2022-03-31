‘Their job is done, we will decide on their future’ – GFA on Otto Addo, technical team members

The Head of Communications of the Ghana Football Association, (GFA) Henry Twum Asante, says the association will not immediately extend the contracts of the individual technical team members of the Black Stars to be in charge of the team until the end of the 2022 World Cup.

He said although their performance in the last two World Cup qualifier games was impressive, due process will still be followed to attempt to get them to stay on the job for the next couple of months.

Speaking on the Point of View, he said a decision on the coach and his technical team members will be taken in a vote by the GFA executive members.

“The decision of 10th February 2022 was to put the four coaches in an interim capacity, after which their performance will be reviewed and a proper decision about the forward march of a technical direction will now be discussed. So as we speak, their job is done,” he said. ‘

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on the GFA to keep the current technical team for the upcoming World Cup following their qualification against Nigeria.

“I'm hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through the World Cup itself. Mr. Okraku, [do] whatever you can do to make sure the team stays together, at least until Qatar, then afterwards, we can take a long-term decision,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The statements were made during a courtesy call by the team at the Jubilee House on Wednesday afternoon.

But according to Henry Twum Ampofo, all the technical team members will be reassessed and a decision taken on their fate later.

“Not as we speak. The decision as of 10th February 2022 was to put the four coaches in an interim capacity so as we speak, their job is done.”

He said the FA would also need to renegotiate with the local clubs of the technical teams to possibly strike a new agreement for their release to serve Ghana.

“The Executive Council needs to meet and look into what went into our success and come out with the way forward,” he said.

“You need to speak to their employers, have a proper agreement with them whether they will release them for the world cup.”

—Citinewsroom