[Video] Lack of unity caused Super Eagles’ loss to Ghana – Nigerians in Ghana

The Black Stars booked a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

This means the Stars will go through to their fourth World Cup in five attempts, having missed out on Russia 2018.

Otto Addo's men went into the second leg against Nigeria in Abuja needing to avoid defeat to give themselves a chance of making it through to this year's tournament.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his congratulatory message, promised a “special package” for the Black Stars players and technical staff and further urged the Black Stars to give their all at the 2022 World Cup.

In an interview with Citi News, some Nigerians in Ghana expressed their disappointment in the results and called for unity among the Super Eagles to ensure a coordinated effort.

—citinewsroom