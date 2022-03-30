Sanitation Ministry launches bio-digester construction and installation manual

The Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources has launched the bio-digester construction and installation manual to aid the proper setup of the modernised but simplified household toilet facility.

The official launch of the manual was done by the Minister in charge of the sector, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, during the 52nd Annual Conference and General Meeting of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhiE).

The manual has been developed with inputs from practitioners and seasoned academics, to provide detailed and useful information on the design, siting, installation, and maintenance of the bio-digester.

The manual is expected to be useful to Engineers, Technicians, Artisans, Entrepreneurs, and Institutions in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Sector.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah said it is the first step by the Ministry of Sanitation to ensure that “the manual does not remain on the shelves but is made visible, available, and accessible to all stakeholders, particularly the artisans and entrepreneurs who are into construction and installation of bio-digesters.”

The Minister disclosed that her sector will embark on a roadshow of the manual in Technical and Civil Engineering Schools in the southern, middle, and northern belts of the country.

Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah

She said the Ministry will also organise a learning session on the manual to begin the dissemination process on the National Level Learning Alliances Platform (NLLAP) for all interested stakeholders implementing sanitation projects across the country.

“A digital link will also be advertised in major national newspapers and online platforms for interested users to freely download their personal copies.

“A few months from now, the Ministry will begin the process of accrediting artisans and institutions who are into the construction and installation of these biodigesters to ensure that the highest environmental standards are maintained,” Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah shared.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has initiated procurement processes to set up treatment plants for dealing with the sludge from the bio-digesters when they are emptied.

Two such plants are expected to be constructed in Accra and Kumasi within the next two years. This step is aimed at completing the sanitation value chain from generation through transportation to treatment.

Giving some remarks at the launch, the President of GhiE, Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Adams assured that members will do all they can to help the Ministry succeed.

“We are behind this and we will ensure that this thing will help to make sure that this works. But help us to implement the law so that it works better.

“What you have done is a good one and we throw our weight behind it. There are many more that we encourage our members to bring them out so that you in government will help us build a better Ghana,” Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Adams shared.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch, Ing. George Asiedu who is Coordinator General of the bio-digester construction and installation manual shared the success of the technology.

Ing. George Asiedu

He said through the efforts of the Ministry of Sanitation, the bio-digester has become acceptable in society and as a result of that, it has improved access to toilet facilities.

Ing. George Asiedu said based on the current census data, about 130,251 Ghanaians are using the bio-digester.

The bio-digester can be constructed in low-income communities, it is a toilet facility that is affordable, and it is also appealing to the people in the peri-urban sector.

Click HERE to access the bio-digester construction and installation manual.

More about the bio-digester construction and installation manual:

The bio-digester toilet technology is one of the fastest-growing toilet options in urban Ghana. The use of bio-digesters has been given a boost by the World Bank-funded GAMA Sanitation and Water Project (2014-2020) which seeks to provide improved sanitation to low-income urban areas.

Currently, bio-digesters are the predominant toilet technologies in the low-income communities within GAMA with about 98 % of all constructed household toilets under the project being bio-digesters.

The number of variants of the bio-digester has increased over the years with different service providers providing different designs and configurations of the technology.

This has necessitated the need for standardization through a construction manual.