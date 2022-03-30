Four police officers caged over bullion van robberies

30.03.2022 LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody for one week the four policemen who are alleged to be involved in the recent bullion van robberies in the city, Accra.

This is the second time the court, presided over by Patricia Amponsah, is remanding the suspects; the first was on March 9 when they made their first appearance in court.

The suspects have been charged with an attempt to commit robbery and abetment.

During the hearing on Monday, the prosecutor, DSP Sylvester Asare, said the police had made progress and had built four separate dockets involving the accused persons.

He, therefore, prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable the police further their investigations.

However, counsel for the accused persons opposed the prayer by the prosecution and appealed for their clients to be granted bail on grounds that they were serving police officers who will not interfere with investigations when granted bail. The accused persons are to re-appear on April 5, 2022.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, brother of one of the suspects, Constable Yaro expressed worry over the continuous remand of his brother into police custody.

“How do you detain someone without making a call to his family. Police have no evidence to prove that he is guilty.”

On March 8, the police announced the arrest of the four policemen, alongside one other suspect, over bullion van attacks.

The bullion van attacks being investigated occurred at Kingsway, Baatsona, Jamestown, and North Kaneshie Industrial Area last year.

---citinewsroom