Court sets May 16 to give judgement on sacked KATH accountant’s case

30.03.2022 LISTEN

The Kumasi High Court is expected to give its judgement on May 16, on the matter involving a sacked staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) challenging his dismissal and calling for his reinstatement.

Awuni Akyireba, an accountant, was dismissed shortly after he accused the Chief Executive Officer of the facility of misappropriating COVID-19 funds.

He also accused the medical director of the hospital of giving out his official vehicle to his wife, which got involved in an accident.

He then petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the actions of the two persons.

He was sacked shortly after that, as the management accused him of breaching a number of disciplinary codes.

He has however vehemently challenged his dismissal and has filed a suit against the hospital.

The Plaintiff and the Defendant (KATH) have submitted their statement of case at the Kumasi High Court.

Appearing before the court on Wednesday, lawyer for Awuni Akyireba prayed the court to allow him to submit the code of conduct which the hospital cited that the plaintiff had breached to support their case.

It is expected to be sent in a week’s time. The court has thus set 16th May 2022 as the date for judgement on the matter.

---citinewsroom