Government to renovate Cape Coast, Elmina Castles, other tourist sites – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government is doing all it can to make the country’s tourism sector exciting enough to attract more tourists.

In light of this, he said, efforts are in place to renovate a number of tourist sites including Cape Coast and Elmina Castles.

Some tourist sites across the country need to be well-kept to attract not only foreign visitors but citizens as well.

“Government is, therefore, undertaking a comprehensive renovation and modernisation of tourist attractions across the country, such as the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which will enable us position Ghana as the preferred tourism destination in West Africa,” he said.

In his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the President said the country recorded a massive improvement in the number of tourists who visited the country in 2021, which exceeded the numbers in 2020.

“Last year, the country recorded some 623,523 visitors, up from the 355,108 visitors, the year before, signifying a marked rebound of our tourism sector.”

“We should recapture those glorious moments and build on them as we work hard to reclaim what we lost to the COVID years.”

Tourism has been a sector in the country that needs revitalization and more exposure, as it has the potential of helping to boost employment in the country.

