AFYWL Fellowship Programme second cohort induction workshop kicks off

The African Young Women Leaders (AfYWL) Fellowship Programme in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has inaugurated a five-day capacity building workshop for young women leaders in Africa.

The event which began on 28th March, 2022 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia aims to invest in global women leadership, promote African expertise and build an Africa-wide network of outstanding young women professionals to spur innovation, South-South cooperation, and development exchange.

The programme also seeks to build a new generation of young African women leaders and experts to serve Africa and the world in designing and implementing development programmes in the context of the SDGs and Agenda 2063.

Speaking via zoom, Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa, UNDP, encouraged the participants to take advantage of the coming week to create new ideas that can serve the continent across the public and private sectors.

She seized the opportunity to express her gratitude to His Excellency, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, for lending his full support to the establishment of the programme and Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, who picked up on the innovative programme since her assumption to office.

In concluding Ahunna Eziakonwa promised to work closely with the African Union Commission to ensure that necessary support is getting from African countries to sponsor more fellows throughout the next iterations of this fellowship.

In her good well message, Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson, AUC said through AU Women and Youth Financial and Economic Inclusion Initiative (WYFEI 2030), the AUC seeks to unlock opportunities for women and youth, scale-up women and youth's financial and economic inclusion through advocating for parity in employment.

According to her, the vision of the program is to enhance engagement spaces of young African women, to place them on a sturdy ladder they can climb with relative ease.

"The prestigious African Young Women Leaders Fellowship seeks to increase the income of women and youth through advocating for parity in employment – which is at the centre of the WYFEI. Investing in women is not a vanity project for the Commission, it is urgent and important. Our job as duty bearers is to lead the charge in the implementation of women and youth-centric economic policies and programmes, that will create an enabling environment for all of you. Your job is to ensure that none of those efforts is in vain".

The first cohort placed 21 fellows from 20 countries in 19 UNDP offices across Africa, Asia, Europe, and United States. The first cohort of AfYWL Fellows gained valuable work experience from assignments with UNDP country, regional and headquarters offices in areas related to partnerships and innovation for the acceleration of the SDGs"

With the successful graduation of the first cohort in March 2021, the Fellowship Programme is now in its second phase. With over 5,000 applications received for the second cohort, this year 40 fellows onboard to UNDP offices across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Expected outcomes:

It is expected that at the end programme; a) An induction process that affords the fellows a profitable learning experience through the AUC and UNDP.

b) The fellows to gain a deeper understanding of the AUC and UNDP, including the strategic elements of the Agenda 2063, Agenda 2030, UNDP’s Strategic Plan 2022 - 2025, and other relevant strategic visions of the two organizations.

c) A clear understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the fellowship to be able to take on their roles in the different duty stations/offices.

d) A virtual meet and greet with the host offices and supervisors.

e) A generation of young African women equipped with the tools and skills that empower them to become global leaders.

f) Physical tour of the AUC and courtesy visits with the AUC Chairperson, AU Youth Envoy, and other principals.