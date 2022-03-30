ModernGhana logo
Government begins Military Housing Project at all garrisons across the country — Akufo-Addo

Government has started the first stage of the Military Housing Project, dubbed, the Barracks Regeneration Project, at all garrisons across the country.

The Project seeks to address the accommodation problems facing the Military in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered the 2022 State of the Nations Address (SONA) in Parliament on Wednesday in Accra.

He said the Military Academy at Teshie had also been modernized whiles entire Armed Forces had been retooled and reequipped to perform their duties.

“We are building a modernised Armed Forces, with higher personnel, that will be fit to meet the demands of the 21st century,” he said.

The President indicated that each of the Armed Forces branches being, the Army, Navy and Airforce had received significant financial assistance to upgrade its logistical bases, and strengthen its capabilities, and its welfare requirements being addressed substantially.

GNA

