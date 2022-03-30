Bosome Freho: Assembly Members bare teeth at DCE for seizing gov’t issued motorbikes

30.03.2022 LISTEN

Assembly members in the Bosome Freho district in the Ashanti Region have bared their teeth at their District Chief Executive, Mr. Yaw Danso, for preventing them from using motorbikes issued to them by the Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

According to checks, the informed decision by Mr. Yaw Danso was taken due to the fact that the assembly members voted against the DCE's choice of Presiding Member aspirant.

On the 10th of March, 2022, an election for the Presiding Member position was held in the Bosome Freho district where the incumbent PM, Hon Patrick Kwaku Frimpong, who doubles as the assembly member for Dajanso electoral contested with Hon Daniel Acheamfour, the assembly member for Nsuaem No. 2, who was the choice of Mr. Yaw Danso, the DCE.

After all the 30 elected assembly members casted their votes, Hon. Patrick Kwaku Frimpong, polled a total of 22 votes whereas his contender Hon Daniel Acheamfour secured 8 votes.

The electoral commission officer who supervised the election then pronounced victory for Hon. Patrick Kwaku Frimpong, the incumbent PM.

This development did not go well for Mr. Yaw Danso and since then he has regularly vented his anger on the assembly members for voting to maintain Hon. Patrick Kwaku Frimpong.

As a result, he has also seized motorbikes from the assembly members as a way of punishing them for not voting for his preferred candidate.

The issue has affected the operations of the assembly members because it has become very difficult for them to be visiting their various electoral areas to embark upon their official duties.

The assembly members now at loggerheads with the DCE are calling on the government through the Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development Ministry, and all other key stakeholders involved in the distribution of motorbikes to the assembly members to as a matter of urgency retrieve the seized motorbikes from the Bosome Freho DCE and ensure they are given back for their intended use.

According to some of the Assembly members, there is no development in the Bosome Freho district including Bobiem, the hometown of Mr. Yaw Danso.

Information picked up also indicates that Mr. Yaw Danso has forcibly claimed ownership of a school land where he has already begun putting up a building project for himself.

The assembly members have therefore given a 5 days ultimatum to the government to get back their motorbikes to discharge their duties or they will take matters into their own hands.