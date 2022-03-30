ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court grants driver GH¢20,000 bail after negligence and careless driving

Social News Court grants driver GH¢20,000 bail after negligence and careless driving
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Sunyani Circuit Court has granted GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties to be justified to Michael Amoako Adusei, a 28-year-old driver whose negligence allegedly caused an accident and led to the death of a tricycle rider.

Adusei was charged with four counts of careless and inconsiderate driving, negligence and causing harm, and would re-appear before the Court on Monday, April 25.

The Court ordered him to report to the investigator of the case every Friday till his re-appearance.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Faustina Asamoah told the Court presided by Mr Sylvester Nii Okine Ablorh, that on March 22, 2021, the suspect (Adusei) was driving a Toyota Hilux Pick-up vehicle with the registration number GM-5365-14 from Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District of Ahafo Region to Sunyani.

Upon reaching the Watchman-Asufufu stretch of the Sunyani-Kenyasi road, he attempted to overtake a tricycle with one Yaw Donsah as the rider, and in the process hit the rear of the tricycle resulting in an accident.

Sgt Asamoah said some passengers in the tricycle including Bismark Krah and Andrew Zinale were injured and rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital where the rider died while on admission.

She said a post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, April 1, 2021, showed the deceased died from severe head injuries.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
279 communities connected to national electricity grid — Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Social News
Check dignitaries at Akufo-Addo's 2022 SONA
30.03.2022 | Social News
'I'm offering my sister with big butt to Coach Otto Addo to 'chop' anyhow for qualifying Black Stars to World Cup' — Kwaku Bonsam
30.03.2022 | Social News
Abelemkpe gets modern astroturf
30.03.2022 | Social News
Hon. Joseph Kwasi Mensah donates furniture worth GHC75,000 to basic schools in Nkoranza North
30.03.2022 | Social News
Chaotic scenes as Ghanaians run for their lives at Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium
30.03.2022 | Social News
SONA: Be truthful in your address – Joe Jackson tells Akufo-Addo
30.03.2022 | Social News
E-levy approval shows Parliament is not for the people —Economic Fighters League
30.03.2022 | Social News
Retract ‘insensitive’ comments comparing Ghana’s economy to sickle cell patients – NGOs slams Nhyiaeso MP
30.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line