Court grants driver GH¢20,000 bail after negligence and careless driving

A Sunyani Circuit Court has granted GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties to be justified to Michael Amoako Adusei, a 28-year-old driver whose negligence allegedly caused an accident and led to the death of a tricycle rider.

Adusei was charged with four counts of careless and inconsiderate driving, negligence and causing harm, and would re-appear before the Court on Monday, April 25.

The Court ordered him to report to the investigator of the case every Friday till his re-appearance.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Faustina Asamoah told the Court presided by Mr Sylvester Nii Okine Ablorh, that on March 22, 2021, the suspect (Adusei) was driving a Toyota Hilux Pick-up vehicle with the registration number GM-5365-14 from Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District of Ahafo Region to Sunyani.

Upon reaching the Watchman-Asufufu stretch of the Sunyani-Kenyasi road, he attempted to overtake a tricycle with one Yaw Donsah as the rider, and in the process hit the rear of the tricycle resulting in an accident.

Sgt Asamoah said some passengers in the tricycle including Bismark Krah and Andrew Zinale were injured and rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital where the rider died while on admission.

She said a post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, April 1, 2021, showed the deceased died from severe head injuries.

GNA